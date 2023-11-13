Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $93.70 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

