Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

