Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $449,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

