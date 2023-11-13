Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

