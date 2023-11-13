Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $911,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.9 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

