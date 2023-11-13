Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10,158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $659.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.91.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.