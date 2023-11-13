Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.