Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 535.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $182.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

