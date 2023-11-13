Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.00 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

