Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,767 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,414,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

