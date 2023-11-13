Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.21 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.