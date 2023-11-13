Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,164 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $33,893,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $22,807,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $41.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

