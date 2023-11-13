Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 495 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

