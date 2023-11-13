Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Insider Purchases £137.28 in Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley acquired 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £137.28 ($169.46).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTU stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,327. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 33.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.88. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.07 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £148.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,125.00%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

