Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

