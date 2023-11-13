Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $363.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.77 and a 200 day moving average of $329.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

