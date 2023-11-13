Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Up 153.4% in October

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Moolec Science Price Performance

NASDAQ MLECW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.63.

Featured Stories

