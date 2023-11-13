MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,409,921.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
