MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,409,921.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.