Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 27.2 %
OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $2.76 on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
