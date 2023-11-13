Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $33.39.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 147,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.