Morgan Stanley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

PLUG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. 31,408,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,627,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

