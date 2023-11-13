Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,171,000 after acquiring an additional 604,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

MS opened at $75.33 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

