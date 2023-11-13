Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Bart Scott Munn Acquires 2,500 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Bart Scott Munn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,125.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of MRT.UN stock remained flat at C$5.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

