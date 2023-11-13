MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MSCI were worth $121,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,529. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

