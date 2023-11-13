MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTY. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

MTY opened at C$51.98 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.91 and a twelve month high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.183153 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

