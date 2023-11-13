Murray Auchincloss Acquires 78 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($457.35).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Murray Auchincloss acquired 3,614 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,998.86 ($11,108.33).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($462.17).

On Monday, September 11th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 73 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £377.41 ($465.88).

BP Stock Performance

LON:BP traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 477.85 ($5.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 491.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.52) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.04).

BP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,017.54%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.02) to GBX 660 ($8.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.34) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.54) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.36) to GBX 555 ($6.85) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 625.60 ($7.72).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

