N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

N-able Stock Down 14.0 %

NABL traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,167. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.89 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

