National Bankshares Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

IFC stock opened at C$206.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$198.08. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

