National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Critical Survey

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 5 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Healthcare Trust and National Health Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.93 $66.40 million $2.43 20.92

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Healthcare Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

