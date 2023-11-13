Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.48. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 60,034 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

