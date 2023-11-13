Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

