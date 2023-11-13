Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.98. 896,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,946,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 927,913 shares of company stock worth $7,649,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

