NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $19.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 2.0 %

About NCR Voyix

VYX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. 291,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

