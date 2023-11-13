NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $19.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VYX
NCR Voyix Trading Down 2.0 %
About NCR Voyix
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.