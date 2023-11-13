Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Neogen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Neogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 66.1% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 82.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

