Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.57. The stock had a trading volume of 704,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,590. The firm has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.