Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $445.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.