New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $780.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 147.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 35.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 324,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

