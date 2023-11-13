Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

