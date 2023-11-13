NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.31.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.