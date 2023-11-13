Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.94. Noah shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 3,375 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Noah alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOAH

Noah Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $765.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Noah by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Noah by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.