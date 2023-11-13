Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at UBS Group

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.30. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Noah alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Noah

Noah Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $11.39 on Monday. Noah has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $727.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.