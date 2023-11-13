Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.45% of Northern Technologies International worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.29 on Monday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

