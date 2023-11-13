Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $463.63. 341,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

