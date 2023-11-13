Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

