Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

