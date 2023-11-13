Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NMI opened at $8.82 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

