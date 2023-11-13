Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NAN stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

