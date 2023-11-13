Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

