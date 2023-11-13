Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

