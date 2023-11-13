NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVA. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NVA opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.21.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

